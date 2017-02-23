Humans of Isfit

A lot of the participants during Isfit have experienced various forms of discrimination. We let them tell their stories.

Foto: Liu Liwei Amayaa from Sri Lanka.

«Ever since my childhood, I have loved the spotlight and to perform in front of my family. At high school, I joined a theatre group and became an actress. This led me to become a television presenter. At first, I was very excited and kind of naive about the discrimination in media. However, not everyone has the same standard of beauty. Many people have different ideas of what a presenter should be like.

The first time I faced discrimination was during a live rugby match. There were a lot of people in the background, and I was standing in front of the camera. I asked the cameraman if the frame was looking ok, and he answered: «Well, it’s fine, you are covering all of it anyway». He spoke into the headset and all the other cameramen laughed along with him. All of the technical support crew were men, so they don’t even consider that they insulted me.»

– Amayaa, Sri Lanka.

Foto: Liu Liwei Sousan from Bangladesh

– Where you least expect it

«I don’t consider myself facing discrimination since I’m quite privileged, but it’s interesting how discrimination sometimes take place where you least expect.

For me, it was a challenge coming to ISFiT. My family was afraid to let me travel alone, just because I’m a female. On the other hand, it is perfectly alright for my brother. I had to try extremely hard to convince my parents to let me embark on this trip.»

– Sousan, Bangladesh.

Not selected for the job

«I applied for a job last summer, at a human rights organisation in Trondheim that I decline to name. I had a perfect CV and felt like the interview went really well. I noticed that there was little diversity at the organisation. Two days later, they texted me saying that I was not selected.

Foto: Liu Liwei Abdirahman from Norway

At the same time, I asked my Norwegian friend to apply for the same job, and he got an offer on the same day as the interview. I felt discriminated since I had the qualifications, the volunteering experience, and necessary skills, yet, my friend without these was selected instead of me.

I felt lucky that I had gotten got the chance for an interview. Other times, I only get a text that all positions are filled. And sometimes, I don’t even receive a reply, just because of my ethnicity...»

– Abdirahman, Norway

Faced with stereotypes

«I had never really faced discrimination back home and never been looked at as less from others. When I left my own country, I had my first encounter. This was when I opted to type cast for an acting role in Los Angeles (LA).

Foto: Liu Liwei Maria Laura from Peru

I was faced with stereotypes of how a Latin woman is portrayed in the film industry. At the audition, I was asked to use the «famous» Latin accent. Even though I am Latin by descent, I don´t have it.

They were insisting on using the accent but I did not have it. It was an uncomfortable experience, especially the fact that I had to step out of my country to face it.

I think that prejudice and stereotypes are in fact the lack of awareness of other cultures. The only way to reducing it could be through accurate portrayal of different nations in the media in order to educate the audience.»

– Maria Laura, Peru

Sexual harassment

«As a white, privileged person from Germany I don’t face too much discrimination. Most of the discrimination I experienced was due to the fact that I am a woman.

Foto: Liu Liwei Paula from Germany

Everything would sound perfect, if only I was not sexually harassed by my 45 year old boss. And I was half his age. I endeavoured to stay at the job nonetheless, since I didn't want to be fired.»

– Paula, Germany