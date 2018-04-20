Who is Danish?

Born and raised in Pakistan, Danish struggled to find a life he was content with. His search brought him to the other side of the globe, where I meet him, eight years later, in an Uber in Houston.

This is the story of Danish. Danish was born in Pakistan's most populous city, Karachi. At the age of 26, with no dreams left to chase in his homeland, he chose to look elsewhere - to the business city of Houston in the United States of America. In Houston lived a particular girl whom he had fallen madly in love with during her many visits to Pakistan. Danish chose to chase her, as well as the American dream.

To a certain degree

In 2010, Danish moved to Houston, Texas. Married to the love of his life, he started making a living as a security officer. The pay was not too good, but he made do.

– It was not too good, man. At the time I was too much into making money, and, though I did some studying on the side, it is not until now that I am actually getting a degree.

Danish is studying business accounting, and he is hoping to be done with his bachelor by the end of 2019. After leaving his family behind in Pakistan, he is now making his own in Houston, and with a daughter at the age of about two years old, he understood that he needed to get a degree. One day her education will need funding, and Danish wants to be there.

– It is not too bad, because I am in online school. I take online classes with the procrastination approach…

We share a laugh, and he continues:

– I got pressured by my friends and my wife, and since it costs less than a standard university or college, I make it work!

To chase the American dream

Foto: Bjørn Kvåle Tromsdal

– I am not sure that I will get a job, but I am thinking of starting my own business!

He tells me that what he wants to get going is a CPA firm. Such a firm operates in financial and consulting services for individuals as well as corporations.

In Houston, Danish fulfilled his dream of love, and of finding a place where he could settle a restless mind and find opportunities to take and build upon. Eight years after he took a leap of faith, he is still married to the love of his life. What started as a love between two people in Pakistan, has now turned into a family of three in Houston. With a plan of a future in economics in the oil capital of USA, he is still chasing the American dream. Even though it is a procrastinated chase.

– The United States of America is a great country. It has some problems, like other countries do, but in terms of opportunity, it is the best country.