NTNU cancels all lessons on campus

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, NTNU has canceled all on-campus activity starting Thursday morning. Sit and Samfundet also has closures and canceled events.

In a message on NTNU’s intranett Innsida Thursday morning, the university announced that all physical, scheduled lessons and practical training has been canceled. This also includes all courses and conferences. Students are asked to stay off campus. This applies from March 12th to March 20th.

In the meantime, NTNU will be switching to digital lessons where possible. The same applies to student guidance.

Read more about the situation at NTNU in Norwegian here

NTNU: – Stay off campus

In the message on Innsida, students are told to not stay on campus. Employees are encouraged to work from home, while employees over 65 and students or staff in high risk groups are must work from home.

In addition, anyone arriving from abroad should have a two weeks' home quarantine. NTNU also strongly discourage all private travel by public transport, both by students and employees.

Sit closes gyms, food services and clinic

Read more about Sit and the coronavirus in Norwegian here

Thursday morning, Sit also closed all gyms, cafeterias and activity houses in order to reduce infection. – All gyms closes at 12am, while cafeterias and coffeeshops closes at 3pm, writes Director of Information Division Halvard Danielsen in a press-release. He further writes that courses organizes by Sit will be reduced, and that activity-houses such as Loftet, Huset, Banken, the activity rooms at Nedre Berg, Lerkendal, og Magoto will close today. Psychosocial health-services, kindergartens and student housing will remain open as of yet.

Foto: Simen Sundsbø CLOSED: Gyms, cafeterias and other

– We apologize for the consequences this will have for our students, but it is part of the the national efforts to contain the corona infection, says adm.dir Audhild Kvam in Sit. Earlier, Universitetsavisa reported that Sits Sexual health service at Gløshaugen Medical Centre has been closed due to the fact that more than 100 people visited the centre every night, and that students were too closely spaced on the site.

The Welfare Council in Gjøvik, Ålesund and Trondheim’s office at Gløshaugen has also closed. The Welfare Concil has also canceling a planned meeting at the en of this month.

Samfundet cancels events

Read more about the situation at Samfundet in Norwegian here

Following recommendations from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health to cancel events with more than 500 attendees, Studentersamfundet announced Wednesday night that a number of events will not be taking place as planned. This includes events like Rocky Horror Picture Show, a concert with Fay Wildhagen and concerts at Knaus.

The weekly Samfundsmøte has also been canceled.

Update: Thursday night, Samfundet announced that it will be closed from today until easter.

Foto: Ida Jonsberg CANCELED: Several events at Studentersamfundet has been canceled.

Students at other Norwegian universities also affected

According to a press-release, the University of Bergen has canceled all physical lessons on campus, and is discouraging students to stay on campus. Bergens equivalent of Samfundet, «Kvarteret», has also canceled events, according to Studvest.

The University of Oslo reports on their website that all physical lessons will be canceled from tomorrow (Friday 13th March). Similarly to Sit, Studentsamskipnaden i Oslo (Sio) has also closed gyms and cafeterias, according to Universitas.

Similar actions has been taken at the University of Stavanger, Nord Universitet, Norwegian Business School (BI), the University of Tromsø, Oslo MET and the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU).

More about efforts at other Norwegian universities here.