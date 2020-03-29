Tips oss
Dusken
Radio
Video
Mail-ikonDebatt
Mail-ikonTips oss
Meny
Dusken
Radio
Video
Nyheter
Kommentar
Leder
Debatt
Reportasje
Portrett
Forskning
Forbruker
Sport
Musikk
Kultur
Anmeldelse
Underholdning
UKA
ISFiT
Pstereo
Øyafestivalen
Festningen
Article A greener Moholt is on the horizon image

A greener Moholt is on the horizon

Tekst: Paul-Erik Normann, Works coordinator / drift og vedlikeholdsleder i Sit

Foto: Ólöf Eyjólfsdóttir

Publisert: 29.03.2020 13:33

– When spring comes and the ground is no longer frozen, and the ongoing rehabilitaion work is completed, we have plans to replant trees.

The deforestation of Moholt: – As busy students, we don’t always have time to venture into the forest to get our nature fix, so why continue to tear down what little we have here without being good stewards of the land you tend to, Sit?

Dear Philip,

First of all, thank you for your engagement for the outdoor areas at Moholt student village – we appreciate your concern and taking the time to write us about this. At Sit we take our responsibility towards nature and the environment seriously, and we strive to make sure all our decisions are both sustainable and environmentally friendly. At the same time, we take your safety and the safety of all of our tenants and other Moholt residents very seriously.

As you’ll recall, we had a heavy snowfall followed by a lot of rain and strong winds about two weeks ago. Sadly, this combination of weather conditions caused severe damage to many of our trees at Moholt student village. While some of the trees had damages that could be fixed with pruning, other trees were so severly damaged we unfortunately had to take them down. The tree outside of your address had a ruptured trunk and had to be taken down for safety reasons. Please know that we never make these decisions lightly or with ill intent. When spring comes and the ground is no longer frozen, and the ongoing rehabilitaion work is completed, we have plans to replant trees at Moholt student village. This means we’ll see a greener and replanted Moholt in the not too distant future.

More from Under Dusken: Indians at home and in Trondheim are terrified of what is happening to their country.

Annonser
ad
ad
Article image

The deforestation of Moholt

As busy students, we don’t always have time to venture into the forest to get our nature fix, so why does Sit keep cutting down trees?
Article image

Studentenes «krisepakke»

Mer lån, er løsningen vi får servert fra regjeringen. Det er rett og slett flaut.
Article image

Klimadebatten er et samfunnsproblem

Trusselen mot demokratiet ligger i at en del mennesker tror at fakta dreier seg om politisk ståsted.
Dusken.no

Har du et tips?

Annonsere hos oss?

Denne tjenesten tilbys av Studentmediene i Trondheim AS. Musikken er gjengitt med tilatelse fra TONO/NCB. Uautorisert lenking, videreføring eller kopiering er ulovlig.

Ansvarlig redaktør: Peter-André Hegg

Kontakt oss

© Dusken.no