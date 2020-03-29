A greener Moholt is on the horizon

– When spring comes and the ground is no longer frozen, and the ongoing rehabilitaion work is completed, we have plans to replant trees.

The deforestation of Moholt: – As busy students, we don’t always have time to venture into the forest to get our nature fix, so why continue to tear down what little we have here without being good stewards of the land you tend to, Sit?

Dear Philip,

First of all, thank you for your engagement for the outdoor areas at Moholt student village – we appreciate your concern and taking the time to write us about this. At Sit we take our responsibility towards nature and the environment seriously, and we strive to make sure all our decisions are both sustainable and environmentally friendly. At the same time, we take your safety and the safety of all of our tenants and other Moholt residents very seriously.

As you’ll recall, we had a heavy snowfall followed by a lot of rain and strong winds about two weeks ago. Sadly, this combination of weather conditions caused severe damage to many of our trees at Moholt student village. While some of the trees had damages that could be fixed with pruning, other trees were so severly damaged we unfortunately had to take them down. The tree outside of your address had a ruptured trunk and had to be taken down for safety reasons. Please know that we never make these decisions lightly or with ill intent. When spring comes and the ground is no longer frozen, and the ongoing rehabilitaion work is completed, we have plans to replant trees at Moholt student village. This means we’ll see a greener and replanted Moholt in the not too distant future.

